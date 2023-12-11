Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,484,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,826,781. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $394.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.40 and its 200 day moving average is $369.09.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.