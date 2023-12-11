Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,965 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 4,903,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,638,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

