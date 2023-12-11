Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 84,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 15,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.32. 172,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,112. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.