Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 248,796 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 661.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,796 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.67. 4,222,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,060,605. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

