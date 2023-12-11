Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,574 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.19. 1,155,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,136. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.