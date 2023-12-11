Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,821 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

