Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Up 4.6%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $9.10. 8,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Intchains Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.42 million and a P/E ratio of -551.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

