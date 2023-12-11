Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

