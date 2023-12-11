Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

