International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($2.91) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.76.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ICAGY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 242.85% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.