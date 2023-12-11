Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.06 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00012475 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $105.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,514,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,128,752 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

