Intrepid Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 7.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,141. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.92%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

