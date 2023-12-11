Intrepid Family Office LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Intrepid Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Orion makes up approximately 6.1% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC owned about 0.26% of Orion worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Orion by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

