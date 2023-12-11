Intrepid Family Office LLC Invests $1.46 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. HP makes up 2.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 4,423,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559,804 shares of company stock worth $361,660,321. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

