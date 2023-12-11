Intrepid Family Office LLC Sells 120,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrepid Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.4% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,263,973. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

