Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,970 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG remained flat at $33.17 during trading hours on Monday. 512,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

