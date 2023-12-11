Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 27,998 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $114.57. 46,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,006. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

