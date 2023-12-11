Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 71.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 224.7% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
International Game Technology Price Performance
NYSE:IGT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
International Game Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.
International Game Technology Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.