Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 171,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.10. The company had a trading volume of 497,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

