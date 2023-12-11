Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 13.6 %

Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.