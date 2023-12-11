Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 13.6 %
Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.