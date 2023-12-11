Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 989 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 180,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,315. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

