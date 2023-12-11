Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $7.39 on Monday, reaching $542.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,063. The company has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

