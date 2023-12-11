Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

NIKE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,731. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

