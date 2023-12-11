Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $235.15. 499,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

