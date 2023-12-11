Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $500,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 155,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

