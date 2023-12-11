Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $293,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.00. 1,328,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

