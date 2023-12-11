Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,378,000. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.46.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $622.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,427. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

