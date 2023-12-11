Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 883,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,802. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

