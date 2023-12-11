Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes $678,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.79. 1,400,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,495. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.