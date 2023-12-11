Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

