Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 802,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 457,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.46. 1,713,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,784,646. The company has a market cap of $458.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

