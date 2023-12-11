Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 2.6% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,880 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3248 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

