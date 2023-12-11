Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 393,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 132,694 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

