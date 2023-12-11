Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.86

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.86 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 3928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

