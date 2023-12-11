Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,119,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

