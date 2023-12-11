Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 31.0% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.3% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 127.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 58,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $225,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.51. 15,307,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,813,543. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.09.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.