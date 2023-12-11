Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $394.62

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.62 and last traded at $394.49, with a volume of 14817574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.17.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.09.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

