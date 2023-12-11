Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $394.62

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.62 and last traded at $394.49, with a volume of 14817574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.17.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.09.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.