Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.45. 1,086,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,877. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
