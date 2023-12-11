Investmark Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,201.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 60,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 55,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.46 on Monday, hitting $330.93. The stock had a trading volume of 699,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.48. The company has a market cap of $329.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

