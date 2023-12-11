Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $136.40. 763,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,257. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

