Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 293,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 93,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 711,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 10,779,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,088,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

