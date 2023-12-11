Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 22,186 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.52. 9,199,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,082,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.