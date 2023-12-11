Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 12,759 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 77,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 231,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.95. The company had a trading volume of 756,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,064. The company has a market capitalization of $471.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
