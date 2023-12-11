Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.84 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,034. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $505.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $441.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

