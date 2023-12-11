Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 318,116 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $627,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.61. The company had a trading volume of 779,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,383. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $462.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

