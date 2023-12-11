Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 4,088 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,493. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.14 and its 200-day moving average is $429.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

