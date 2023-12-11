Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 658 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. 1,205,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

