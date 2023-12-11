Investors Purchase Large Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Call Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,841 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 202% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,928 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 478,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

