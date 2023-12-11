Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,000. Okta accounts for 1.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 18.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,297,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,010,000 after buying an additional 202,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Okta Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 341,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

