Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,840,422. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

